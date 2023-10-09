Somireddy will lose deposit in 2024 polls, says Kakani

Nellore (Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has predicted that former minister and senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy will lose deposit in the 2024 State Assembly elections.

The Minister has found fault with former Sarvepalle MLA S Chandramohan Reddy for the comments made against him at a recent press conference stating that he was encouraging the officials to indulge in irregularities.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Sunday, the Minister said people do not believe the words of Somireddy and they are aware that the former minister is a “liar.”

Kakani said Somireddy lost elections four times against him but the latter is yet to change his attitude.

Replying to a query on the ongoing agitation by the TDP cadres against the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister opined that it was nothing but diverting the attention of people and to cover the “wrong deeds” of the ex-Chief Minister.

The Minister said that it will be extremely difficult for Naidu to come out of prison as the government has documentary evidence on the involvement of the former Chief Minister in the skill development case.

Kakani said though Nara Lokesh is aware of the involvement of his father in the skill development case, the TDP national general secretary has been working hard in New Delhi to bring Naidu out of the jail.

He suggested to the TDP activists to try to bring Naidu out on bail instead of making hue and cry over his arrest.