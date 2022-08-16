Somu Veerraju alleges AP govt. of failing to develop the state

BJP AP president Somu Veerraju accused the YSRCP government of miserably failing to develop Andhra Pradesh. He criticized that the funds given by the Centre are not being used properly and said that giving state names to central schemes is ironic. Somu Veerraju alleged that YSRCP government has neglected to complete the houses granted by the centre.

He said that a huge public meeting will be held in Vijayawada on 21st of this month against the policies adopted by the AP government. He alleged that the YSRCP government has made the state without capital despite centre disbursed funds.