Somu Veerraju demands resignation of Yemmiganur MLA for his alleged remarks on Hinduism

The BJP state president Somu Veerraju has leveled serious allegations against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stating that he is not taking any action on his party MLAs who are speaking against Hinduism. He was incensed over the Yemmiganur MLA's alleged remarks on Cow Slaughter Act. Somu Veerraju visited Vinukonda on Sunday as part of the 2nd-day temple visit program.



Speaking to the media on the occasion, he fumed at the MLA for his comments on Cow Slaughter Act where the latter has said that it is not possible for government to implement the Cow slaughter act. He also said that the act was in force from long back.



However, the BJP state president demanded the resignation of MLA Chennakesava Reddy, who has spoken out against the sentiments of Hindus, and asked the Chief Minister to suspend him. Somu Veerraju said that YSRCP MLAs are speaking in a way that demeans Hindus and urged the Chief Minister to respond immediately to the comments made by the ruling party leaders. He demanded to arrest those who destroyed temples in the state.



He also demanded that the state government to provide funds for Hindus to go to Tirupati, just like the way it has given funds to those going to Jerusalem and Mecca. Veerraju accused YSRCP of merely resorting to vote bank politics. Meanwhile, BJP state president Somu Veerraju has been visiting temples for four days seeking the development of temples.