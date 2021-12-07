Somu Veerraju says he may not be in politics after 2024, urges people to support BJP in next elections

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief Somu Veerraju made a sensational statement and said he would not be in politics after 2024. Speaking on the occasion, Somu Veerraju said he has been in politics for 42 years and the BJP is the only major opposition party in the state. He urged the people to give a chance to BJP in the coming elections and opined that he is not working for the positions and made clear that he has no aspirations to become chief minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Somu Veerraju said, he was offered the Rajahmundry seat as well as the ministerial post during the 2014 elections. He said he had denied the offer and asserted that he is a BJP activist working with commitment for the party. "We are organising a program called 'Divya Kashi Bhavya Kashi' on December 3," said the BJP

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely changed the face of Kashi Kshetra. "We will screen the Prime Minister's speech on screens in all zones on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's launch of Kashi Kshetra development programs," he said.