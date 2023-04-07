Somu Veerraju welcomes Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy's entry into BJP

Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju has said that he warmly welcomes former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy to join the Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh News. Speaking to the media here on this occasion, he said that he called Kiran Kumar on Friday morning and wished him well. He said that he will meet with him soon and discuss the strengthening of BJP in the state. "With the entry of Kiran Kumar, BJP has become more powerful and an alternative political force in the state," Somu Veerraju said adding that they will work for power in the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP in Delhi on Friday. He covered himself with the BJP scarf in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh and OBC Morcha President Laxman. Arun Singh gave party membership to Kiran Kumar Reddy. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi invited Kiran Kumar Reddy to join the party.



Kiran Kumar Reddy said that he never thought that he would resign from Congress. He said that Congress is losing power in each state due to wrong decisions and accused that Congress had taken a decision on bifurcation of state without consulting anyone. He said that Congress is facing difficulties due to lack of leadership.

Stating that Congress has run out of trouble shooters, Kiran Kumar Reddy said that the aim of BJP is to develop the country. He said that only BJP has the desire and foresight to win. Kiran Kumar Reddy stated that BJP will move forward in the direction of Modi and Amit Shah.