Son-in-law served 128 varieties of delicious dishes in Visakhapatnam

In an interesting incident, a family has served 128 varieties of delicious dishes to their would-be son-in-law in Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Dussehra. Going into the details, Kalagarla Srinivas and Dhanalakshmi from Madhava Dhara of Visakha district invited their son-in-law for the festival and brought various dishes from different places.

After completion of all the arrangements, son-in-law Kapuganti Chaitanya reached the in-law's house in Madhavadhara shocked to see the in-laws' arrangements there. Moreover, he joined the family members of the in-laws by shaking his leg for the music. On this occasion, the whole house of the in-laws became a commotion.

On this occasion, Kalagarla Srinivas said that they made the arrangements in this way with the idea of ​​welcoming the new son-in-law. He said that the program was organised with the main purpose of making the aspirants know the greatness of Telugu through such a program.