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Songs CD album released

  • Created On:  15 March 2026 11:45 AM IST
Songs CD album released
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Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has said that people of the State should remain grateful to a grate patriot like Potti Sriramulu, who was responsible for the formation of Telugu State by taking up fast unto death.

He released a songs CD album, designed by noted writer and critic Chinni Narayana Rao of Nellore city here on Saturday. The Collector has recalled that when Telugu people faced discrimination based on language and regional imbalances, it was Potti Sriramulu raised voice over the formation of separate State for Telugu people and sacrificed his life for the cause.

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Potti Sriramulu TributeHimanshu ShuklaTelugu State FormationChinni Narayana RaoNellore Event
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