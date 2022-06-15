  • Menu
South Central Railway announces four special trains from Kacheguda to Tirupati amid congestion

Highlights

The Railway Department has given another piece of good news to the devotees going for the Tirumala darshan. The South Central Railway has announced that it will run more special trains in view of passenger congestion

The Railway Department has given another piece of good news to the devotees going for the Tirumala darshan. The South Central Railway has announced that it will run more special trains in view of passenger congestion. Four special trains will run between Kachiguda and Tirupati between the 15th (Wednesday) and the 18th of this month.

Train No. 07597 Kachiguda Special will leave Kachiguda at 07.00 pm on June 15 and 17 and reach Tirupati at 07.50 am the following day. Another train No.07598 Tirupati-Kachiguda Special will leave Tirupati at 10.10 am on June 16 and 18 and reach Kachiguda at 09.55 pm the next day.

These special trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta railway stations. These special trains include First AC, AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class.

The Railway Department already runs several special trains for the convenience of devotees visiting Tirumala Lord Venkateswara and returning to Hyderabad. Now it is a privilege to announce four more special trains.

Special trains between Hyderabad - Kalaburgi as well as Hyderabad - Kalaburgi (Gulbarga) - Hyderabad Central and South Central special trains will be operated due to passenger congestion. Details of these special trains can be checked here.



