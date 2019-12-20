South Central Railway to deploy 65 special trains for Sankranthi festival

South Central Railway operates 65 special trains in view of the congestion in AP, Telangana on Christmas, January First, Sankranti. These trains run between Kachiguda, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Secunderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada and Machilipatnam. The special trains will run via Kachiguda-Srikakulam (07016), Srikakulam-Tirupati (07479), Tirupati-Kachiguda (07146) and Vijayawada Rayanapadu.

A special train will run between Kachiguda and Srikakulam. However, all the trains currently have a waiting list. Therefore, the Railway Department is giving shock to those who wish to go on special trains with hike in the fares.

Railway officials know that the people of Telugu states go to their hometowns. Realizing that this is the right time to cash in, officials are planning to make money by targeting millions of homebound travelers. Four trains from Kachiguda and Secunderabad stations to Kakinada, Narsapur and Machilipatnam have been announced. Depending on the congestion it is possible to increase some more.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier ordered the Railways not to impose extra fares on passengers during the festive season. Yet our railway authorities have changed the route. Another shocking thing is that even if you buy tickets at this rate, there is no guarantee of a ticket getting confirmed. Looking at the railways, RTC is the following the same.