Southwest Monsoon intensifies across AP, rains likely for next five days

The meteorological department has predicted that southwest monsoon has intensified across the state for the next five days and forecasted that there is a possibility of widespread rains mainly in North Coastal Andhra districts. It is said that Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitaramaraju and Anakapalli districts will receive light to moderate rains. Meteorological department officials said heavy rains were expected in many places. The erstwhile Godavari districts, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts are also likely to receive good rainfall while Rayalaseema to receive light rainfall.



It usually rains in north Coastal Andhra at the beginning of the season. After that it slowly spreads in the rest of the coastal areas, Rayalaseema. But, this time rains occurred heavily in Rayalaseema earlier. Kurnool, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur, Annamaiah and Sathya Sai districts received heavy rainfall. At the same time, some districts in the coastal region did not receive enough rain in June. However, the meteorological department said that the rains are likely to increase in the coastal areas and decrease in Rayalaseema next week.

On the other hand, the El Nino situation in Pacific Ocean, which causes changes in sea surface temperatures to have an impact on our climate. As a result, they expect the monsoons to intensify and good rains to occur this season. The state received an average of 4.1 mm of rainfall on Saturday. Sri Sathya Sai district has an average rainfall of 21.4 mm Annamaiah district received 17.4 mm, Eluru district 15.6 mm, Srikakulam district 9.5 mm and Vizianagaram district 9.4 mm. The average rainfall in the Shrungavarapu Kotabin Vizianagaram was 67.1 mm in m, 51 mm in Bondapally, 41.2 mm in Nellimarla, 63.6 mm in Narasannapeta zone, 58 mm in Vajrapukottur mandal 54.4 mm in Ranasthalam mamdal, 47.4 mm in Etcherla, 42.6 mm in Laver and 39.8 mm in Padmanabham of Visakhapatnam district respectively.