Southwest monsoon to extend to the country in the next three days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has announced that the southwest monsoon will fully extend across the country in the next two to three days. The officials said that a surface depression has already formed over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

Due to this, light to moderate rains are likely in many parts of Andhra Pradesh, the Meteorological Department said. It has warned that heavy rains are likely in the north coastal districts by Friday.

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert asking fishermen to be careful not to go fishing on Tuesday in view of the possibility of rough seas. It has advised people in coastal areas to take necessary precautions.