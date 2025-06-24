Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Southwest monsoon to extend to the country in the next three days: IMD
Highlights
The India Meteorological Department has announced that the southwest monsoon will fully extend across the country in the next two to three days. The...
The India Meteorological Department has announced that the southwest monsoon will fully extend across the country in the next two to three days. The officials said that a surface depression has already formed over the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal, north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.
Due to this, light to moderate rains are likely in many parts of Andhra Pradesh, the Meteorological Department said. It has warned that heavy rains are likely in the north coastal districts by Friday.
The Meteorological Department has issued an alert asking fishermen to be careful not to go fishing on Tuesday in view of the possibility of rough seas. It has advised people in coastal areas to take necessary precautions.
Next Story