Southwest monsoon to hit Kerala in next three days, rains likely from June 1 in AP

The meteorological department has said that southwest monsoon to hit Kerala in next three days, which is earlier than usual and forecasted rains from June 1. It is learnt that rains have occurred for the last ten days across the country that has brought relief from the summer heat. Now with the onset of the southwest monsoon, it is going to rain again from next two days.



It is a known fact that the onset of monsoons in India starts from Kerala first and the Meteorological Department is hopeful that favorable conditions for monsoon movements will prevail from June 1. It has predicted that a normal rainfall will be recorded across the country between June-September. However, heavy rains are expected across Kerala.

Due to the southwest monsoon, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will receive heavy rainfall. Authorities alerted the public to be vigilant and warned fishermen not to go for fishing.

Meanwhile, a surface periodicity over North Karnataka was reported on Saturday, Karnataka's neighborhood at 3.1 km above sea level and is expanding in areas as a result there is a possibility of light to moderate rains and gusts in many parts of Rayalaseema.