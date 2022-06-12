Sowing yet to pick up in Nellore: Somireddy

Nellore: TDP senior leader and politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Saturday said that though Irrigation Advisory Board meeting resolved to provide water to 4 lakh acres for second crop, sowing has not yet started in 50,000 acres. Addressing media here on Saturday, he said the problem has been cropped up due to non-payment of dues from the government for paddy stocks sold earlier.

Somireddy said even the YSRC MP Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said that farmers were not getting adequate market price and MLC C Ramachandraiah openly admitted that the condition of farmers in the state was pathetic. He said the state should allocate more funds for agriculture in the budget. He said meters for agriculture consumption was a major obstacle for farming activity and the sector has been facing severe troubles for the last three years with no encouragement from the government.

Further, party state spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy said even though entry has been barred for VIPs on Saturdays and Sundays, Minister Sri Latha Reddy (Roja Selvamani) visiting Tirumala causing inconvenience to devotees. He asked why Roja interacted with media in the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Slamming Vijayasai Reddy for failing to develop his own village in Sarvepalli constituency, he asked what he can do for other parts of the state.