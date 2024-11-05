  • Menu
SP attends public grievances

SP attends public grievances
SP Jagadeesh interacting with the petitioners during public grievance programme at police conference hall in Anantapur on Monday

SPP Jagadeesh has advised the police officers to solve people's problems within the ambit of law and within their limitations and refer anything beyond them to the higher-ups.

Anantapur: SPP Jagadeesh has advised the police officers to solve people's problems within the ambit of law and within their limitations and refer anything beyond them to the higher-ups. On Monday, he participated in the public grievances programme held at the police conference hall here. People from all mandals in the district met the SP and shared their grievances.

DSP SMehaboob Basha and other officials were present.

