SP cautions people against cyber fraudsters

Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy on Friday cautioned people against cybercrimes. Speaking to media persons here on Friday, the SP said that as the festive season fast approaching, the fraudsters would lure the customers with free fascinating gifts and others by sending mails and messages and dupe them. The SP exhorted the people not to click any suspicious links or mails as it could result in funds being siphon off from their bank accounts.





He further said the cyber fraudsters come in various forms like Yono app of SBI, seeking details for updation of pan card and others and dupe them. People if they receive any call or message, the SP said they can better approach the bank and clarify whether the message was sent by them or not as no bank will send such messages and links.





He stated the cyber fraudsters not only empty your account they also save entire data and use it for other purposes also. Under any circumstances, he said do not click on such suspicious links and be careful while sharing your personal information. He asked the people not to believe google notifications, cash rewards, scratch cards and others. He said if any person was cheated by the cyber fraudster, they should immediately approach the nearest police station and file a complaint.





The people can also call the cyber helpline no 1930 or they can also lodge complaints in the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal www.cybercrime.gov.in, stated the SP. The SP said that grievance day to police personnel was also conducted on Friday. The grievance day was conducted to hear and resolve the problems of the police personnel. The police personnel working at various police stations across the district appeared before the SP and explained their problems. The SP after going through the problems, ordered the staff concerned to ensure that the grievances be addressed at the earliest.