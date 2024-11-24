Live
- Udupi MLA calls for joint survey to address parking issues
- Villages choke on chemical fumes
- 19 agritech soonicorns, 40 minicorns embracing emerging tech for biz growth: RBI paper
- Leopard rescued from well released into forest
- TDP Urges Centre for debate on key issues of AP in winter session
- Maharashtra trusted us, not Oppn's divisive politics: Shiv Sena leader
- Jordan Cox ruled out of England's Test series in New Zealand due to a broken thumb
- BUDA Commissioner and member arrested
- Tender to be called for new gates to TB dam in January
- TTD EO inspects Tiruchanoor Brahmotsavam arrangements
SP conducts surprise inspection of Srikalahasti PS
Srikalahasti : SPL Subbarayudu made a surprise inspection of the police station in Srikalahasti town, 40 km from here, on Saturday. He verified the records and also general dairy and court dairy and also inspected police station premises and the cleanliness.
Speaking to the police personnel working in the station, the SP wanted them to maintain good relations with the people under police station limits and sought them to be courteous with the people coming to the police station for filing complaints.
CI Thimmaiah, SI Viswanatha Naidu and others were present.
