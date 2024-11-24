  • Menu
SP conducts surprise inspection of Srikalahasti PS

Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu inspecting police station in Srikalahasti on Saturday

SPL Subbarayudu made a surprise inspection of the police station in Srikalahasti town, 40 km from here, on Saturday.

Srikalahasti : SPL Subbarayudu made a surprise inspection of the police station in Srikalahasti town, 40 km from here, on Saturday. He verified the records and also general dairy and court dairy and also inspected police station premises and the cleanliness.

Speaking to the police personnel working in the station, the SP wanted them to maintain good relations with the people under police station limits and sought them to be courteous with the people coming to the police station for filing complaints.

CI Thimmaiah, SI Viswanatha Naidu and others were present.

