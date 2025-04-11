Live
SP emphasises use of drone cameras for crime control
Anantapur: Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh directed police officials to prioritise investigation and resolution of pending grave crimes, including murder, POCSO/rape cases, dacoity, robbery, theft, missing persons, and financial and cyber offenses.
He held the monthly crime review meeting at district police conference hall here on Thursday.
He emphasised timely updates on CCTNS and e-Sakshi, reducing under-investigation cases, and utilising drones for public order management.
Road safety was also a key focus, with instructions for joint inspections of accident-prone areas and strict enforcement of traffic rules.
To build public trust, SP Jagadeesh stressed visible policing and curbing illegal activities. He also advocated for cybercrime awareness, women’s safety initiatives (like the Shakti app), and fast-tracking important cases. Furthermore, he highlighted the use of LED display vehicles for public awareness and emphasized collaborative efforts in maintaining peace. Finally, he recognized CI Yugandhar with the DGP Disc Award for his exceptional firearm seizure in 2022.
The meeting was attended by Tadipatri ASP Rohit Kumar Choudhary IPS, Additional SP DV Ramana Murthy, DSPs Venkatesulu, Ravibabu, Srinivas, and Mahbub Basha, trainee DSP Asraf Ali, and several CIs, SIs, and other district police officials.