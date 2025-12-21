SP guides new police recruits

Tirupati: District SP L Subba Rayudu welcomed the newly selected police constables departing for training centers in Ongole and Nellore on Saturday. Addressing the trainees, he provided valuable guidance and motivation for their upcoming journey.

The SP informed that women constables would train at Ongole while men would go to Nellore. He emphasised the critical importance of discipline, time management, strict adherence to seniors' orders, physical fitness, and mental strength throughout the nine-month training period. "Attend every session with full commitment and take the training seriously to become excellent police personnel," he urged. Highlighting the transition from civilian to police life, Subba Rayudu noted that behavior, conduct, and duties would change completely upon joining the force. He stressed treating people with respect, acting strictly within the law, and maintaining fairness as every officer's primary duty. Praising their selection from thousands of applicants, he called on them to uphold the department's honor and prestige. Discipline, he said, forms the police force's main strength, earning public trust, while every training lesson would prove vital in future duties.

The SP encouraged viewing police work not merely as a job but as selfless service rendered with full dedication. The uniform symbolises discipline, duty, and service spirit, with personnel working round-the-clock to ensure societal security. In the age of social media, he advised caution and responsibility in public interactions. He also recommended preparing for other competitive exams and assured departmental support. "We hope you all complete the training successfully and return as capable officers to serve the nation," he concluded.

Additional SPs Srinivasulu (Administration), Ravi Manoharachari (Law & Order), Srinivas Rao (Armed Reserve); DSPs Baktavatsalam (Tirupati), Chandrasekhar (AR), Srinivasulu (AO) were present.