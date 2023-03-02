SP instructs secretariat cops to take steps to curb crime rate

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the police deputed at secretariats to visit each house in the village and town to control anti-social elements in order to prevent crime rate. Inspecting various police stations in Kuppam rural circle on Wednesday, he said the role of police was very crucial for preventing the crime prone elements in the villages particularly in rural areas. Speaking on the occasion at Ramakuppam police station, the SP stressed that all effective measures would be initiated in the investigation of cybercrimes and the cases of loan app harassment against the innocent public. He asked the police to hone their skills besides using technology in the investigation in a big way. Charge sheets should be filed in the courts within stipulated period and strive for punishing the accused in time with judicial intervention, he stressed. The SP also visited the police stations in Gudipalli and Rallabuduguru. Palamaner DSP N Sudhakar Reddy, Special branch DSP Srinivasa Reddy and Kuppam Urban CI Sridhar were present.



