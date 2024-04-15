SP introduces ‘Election Mitra’ for efficient election management

Kadapa: District SP Siddharth Kaushal, under the leadership of DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and the guidance of Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, has launched Artificial Intelligence tool, ‘Election Mitra’ (www.electionmitra.in), at Pennar police conference hall here on Sunday.

This tool aims to aid various stakeholders in accessing necessary election-related information quickly and authentically through natural human language interaction.

Election Mitra encompasses data from over 25,750 pages of source literature, including election-related manuals, handbooks, compendiums, and circulars. It also includes police-related literature such as major criminal laws (IPC, CrPC, IEA), Andhra Pradesh police manual, and documents like draft standard operating procedures (SOPs) for police investigations.

Users can access the tool via a web portal using authenticated login credentials, and the system interprets natural human language queries, generating responses based on its data.

The AI tool benefits various officials engaged in election management, police officers, election observers, legal advisers, and common citizens interested in learning about the election process.

The proposal for Election Mitra was first mooted at a review meeting conducted by Election Commission of India on January 9, 2024, with district election officers and district SPs.