SP launches Medicover family health card

Nellore : Medicover Super Specialty Hospital, Nellore, has made family health card available with a fee of just Rs 500, which will facilitate people to get medical services, tests and medicines at a very low cost.

District SP Krishnakanth has launched the family card at camp office here on Saturday. He handed over the first card to Hospital Centre Head Dr Dheeraj Reddy and second card to Marketing Head Satish.

SP Krishnakanth stated that this card is very useful for poor and middleclass people.

Hospital Centre Head Dr Dheeraj Reddy said that all the cardholders including their family members will get 25% discount on OP consultation, 15% on OP tests, 10% on admission, 50% on non-medical services, free ambulance facility within 10 km, and 30% discount on home health care services. Also, 20% discount on medicines, 10% on health checkups, two video consultations with super specialty doctors and two more OP consultations with doctors for free.

He added that this family card can be used in all Medicare hospitals across the country.

PRO Chandu Verma and others were present.