Live
- Guinness World Record for continuous Hanuman Chalisa chanting
- Dr LB College, Woxsen teams win in Climate Tank Accelerator event
- CM Revanth petitions for change in Paleru rly line
- Udupi MP seeks more key highways on top priority
- New diet plan rolled out at welfare hostels
- HRF demands for nation-wide caste census
- SP launches Medicover family health card
- Chiranjeevi Visits Allu Arjun for Lunch Amid Ongoing Legal Turmoil
- Covid ‘scam’ FIR row: Congress pursuing politics of vengeance, says BJP
- Decades-old temple re-opens after 46 years in Sambhal
Just In
SP launches Medicover family health card
Medicover Super Specialty Hospital, Nellore, has made family health card available with a fee of just Rs 500, which will facilitate people to get medical services, tests and medicines at a very low cost.
Nellore : Medicover Super Specialty Hospital, Nellore, has made family health card available with a fee of just Rs 500, which will facilitate people to get medical services, tests and medicines at a very low cost.
District SP Krishnakanth has launched the family card at camp office here on Saturday. He handed over the first card to Hospital Centre Head Dr Dheeraj Reddy and second card to Marketing Head Satish.
SP Krishnakanth stated that this card is very useful for poor and middleclass people.
Hospital Centre Head Dr Dheeraj Reddy said that all the cardholders including their family members will get 25% discount on OP consultation, 15% on OP tests, 10% on admission, 50% on non-medical services, free ambulance facility within 10 km, and 30% discount on home health care services. Also, 20% discount on medicines, 10% on health checkups, two video consultations with super specialty doctors and two more OP consultations with doctors for free.
He added that this family card can be used in all Medicare hospitals across the country.
PRO Chandu Verma and others were present.