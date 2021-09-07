SP Rahul Dev Sharma suggests civil dress for Mahila police

Eluru: West Godavari Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma on Monday interacted with Mahila police and cleared their doubts regarding working hours, uniform, probation period, transfers, etc.

Replying to the queries of some Mahila police, the SP said that except in emergency situations, the regular working hours will be from 10 am to 5 pm only.

When some Mahila police asked about the compulsory wearing of uniform, the SP replied that Mahila police will be in civil dress in general duties. But during ceremonial occasions and while on some specific task only Mahila police will wear uniform.

During regular duties, they can carry the jacket and cap with them and wear them when they feel it necessary.

The SP asked them to focus on classes being conducted for probation declaration and requested them not to be influenced by gossips.

All Mahila police should be proud of being police who are going to be eyes and ears of SHOs in coming days, the SP said.

He requested them to be more responsible in ensuring women safety.