SP vows strict action to ensure law and order

Hindupur: DistrictSuperintendent of Police S Satish Kumar, conducted surprise inspections of Hindupur One Town and Upgraded Police Stations on Friday, reiterating his commitment to strict law enforcement. He warned that those violating the law should fear the police and assured that no one disrupting peace and order would be spared. As part of his visit, the SP, along with DSP Mahesh and Circle Inspectors, offered prayers at Suguru Anjaneyaswamy Temple, CSI Church, and Al Hilal Mosque in Hindupur before reviewing police stations.

He inspected reception areas, lock-up rooms, women’s help desks, and premises, while also reviewing records and pending cases.

He sought details from staff on frequently reported crimes within station limits.

Addressing media, SP Satish Kumar revealed that drone technology is being deployed for nighttime surveillance across key areas, monitoring movements during late hours to enhance safety. He emphasized efforts to curb anti-social activities in rural regions and announced strict enforcement against habitual offenders, including the use of PD Act where necessary.

The SP vowed to eliminate ganja cultivation and trade from the district in line with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directives. He also cautioned against spreading false content on social media, warning of legal consequences.

Further, he assured action against illegal liquor, gambling, usurious lending, land grabs, and cheating cases.

Highlighting police shortages, he promised to strengthen staffing in stations soon, improve traffic control, reduce road accidents, and ensure a friendly approach toward complainants.