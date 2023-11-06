Live
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (FLUOROCH IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Challenges across segments - Downgrade to 'Reduce'
- Puvvada elated over response to ‘Sabha’
- Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
- National Saxophone Day
- RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed
- Counter trend swing may continue
- Spandana at GMC today
- Vijayawada: People told not to ignore heart failure symptoms
- FPI sell-off at Rs 3,400 cr in just 3 sessions
- Fresh Put OI build-up at ATM strikes suggests limited downside
Just In
Spandana at GMC today
Highlights
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct the Spandana programme on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at the GMC council hall. The GMC in-charge...
Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct the Spandana programme on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at the GMC council hall. The GMC in-charge commissioner PVK Bhaskar will receive the petitions from the people directly and take steps to solve the problems. People may submit their petitions which were not solved at the ward secretariat level in the Spandana programme to be held in the GMC.
Ward secretariats also conduct the Spandana programme every day between 3 pm and 5 pm. People may submit their petitions relating to the civic problems in the Spandana programme to be held at the ward secretariats. GMC urged the people to submit their petitions in the Spandana programmes to solve their long pending problems.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS