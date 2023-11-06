Spandana at GMC today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct the Spandana programme on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at the GMC council hall. The GMC in-charge commissioner PVK Bhaskar will receive the petitions from the people directly and take steps to solve the problems. People may submit their petitions which were not solved at the ward secretariat level in the Spandana programme to be held in the GMC.

Ward secretariats also conduct the Spandana programme every day between 3 pm and 5 pm. People may submit their petitions relating to the civic problems in the Spandana programme to be held at the ward secretariats. GMC urged the people to submit their petitions in the Spandana programmes to solve their long pending problems.