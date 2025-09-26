Live
- Congress alleges misrepresentation to malign its Leh unit for protests, threatens legal action
- Asia Cup 2025 Final Preview: India vs Pakistan Showdown in Dubai
- Meta Explores Google’s Gemini AI to Strengthen Ad Targeting
- Trump Expands Tariff List: Patented Drugs Face 100% Duty, India Among Nations At Risk
- Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Fumbles During UNGA Speech on AI and Pahalgam Attack
- Wordle September 26, 2025 (#1560) Answer and Tips to Solve the Puzzle
- KCR announces Maganti Sunitha as candidate for Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency
- No one should respond to fake messages: District Collector Adarsh Surabhi.
- They Call Him OG Day 2 Box Office Collection: 2-Day Total ₹94.4 Cr India Net
- PM Modi launches Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transfers Rs 7,500 crore to 75 lakh women in Bihar
Spark Tank 3.0 concludes
Bhimavaram: Head of Incubation at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub at Vijayawada Dr Donepudi Raviteja emphasised the need for students to develop...
Bhimavaram: Head of Incubation at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub at Vijayawada Dr Donepudi Raviteja emphasised the need for students to develop solutions that address societal challenges using creativity and technology. He noted that platforms like Spark Tank nurture research, startup culture, and competitive spirit among students. He was the chief guest at Spark Tank 3.0, a national-level innovation competition hosted by Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) and organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC).
Principal Dr Mangam Venu said the IIC team has been instrumental in fostering a culture of innovation on campus, motivating students to pursue creative and entrepreneurial ideas. IIC and IEDC in-charge Dr VSN Narasimha Raju highlighted that such programmes inspire youth to translate their ideas into startups and provide continuous guidance to strengthen innovation.
Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi announced the winners: the Pond Monitoring System Team from VIT secured the First Prize, Team Next from VIT bagged the Second Prize, while the Third Prize was shared by Bharat Box (VIT) and Billions AI (SRM University, Chennai). She lauded the participation of over 250 teams, including from SRM University and NIT-Warangal. Deans, faculty, staff, and students from various institutions attended, contributing to the grand success of Spark Tank 3.0.