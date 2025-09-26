Spark Tank 3.0 concludes

Bhimavaram: Head of Incubation at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub at Vijayawada Dr Donepudi Raviteja emphasised the need for students to develop solutions that address societal challenges using creativity and technology. He noted that platforms like Spark Tank nurture research, startup culture, and competitive spirit among students. He was the chief guest at Spark Tank 3.0, a national-level innovation competition hosted by Vishnu Institute of Technology (VIT) and organised by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) and the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC).

Principal Dr Mangam Venu said the IIC team has been instrumental in fostering a culture of innovation on campus, motivating students to pursue creative and entrepreneurial ideas. IIC and IEDC in-charge Dr VSN Narasimha Raju highlighted that such programmes inspire youth to translate their ideas into startups and provide continuous guidance to strengthen innovation.

Vice-Principal Prof M Srilakshmi announced the winners: the Pond Monitoring System Team from VIT secured the First Prize, Team Next from VIT bagged the Second Prize, while the Third Prize was shared by Bharat Box (VIT) and Billions AI (SRM University, Chennai). She lauded the participation of over 250 teams, including from SRM University and NIT-Warangal. Deans, faculty, staff, and students from various institutions attended, contributing to the grand success of Spark Tank 3.0.