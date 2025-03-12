Speaker holds review on MLAs’ sports meet

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu conducted a meeting with minister for sports M Ramprasad Reddy, MLC P Anuradha and other MLAs on the sports competitions to be organised for MLAs and MLCs from March 18 to 20.

The Speaker made several suggestions to SAAP chairman Ravi Naidu on the sports competitions to be organised in Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada, including special dresses for participants. He said that the sports and cultural events should be organised in a big way to provide relief to the legislators during the present budget session.

Ayyannapatrudu said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate on March 20 and distribute prizes to the winners.

Whip Ganababu, MLAs Adireddy Srinivas, Bojjala Venkata Sudheer Reddy, Sundarapu Vijaykumar and others participated in the meeting.

Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu looks at the prizes to be distributed to winners of MLAs’ sports meet, at the Secretariat on Tuesday