Speaker invited to TANA conference

Amaravati: The representatives of Telugu Association of North America (TANA) extended invitation to Speaker of AP Assembly Ch Ayyanna Patrudu to participate in the three-day 24th conference of TANA to be held in Michigan, USA from July 3.

The TANA representatives met the Speaker at his Chamber in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

TANA conference chairman Gangadhar Nadella, former president Jayaram Komati, conference director Sunil Pantra, Chandu Gorrepati, Srinivas Nadella and others handed over the invitation to the Speaker.

Gangadhar Nadella informed the Speaker that the TANA has been organising the conference once in every two years which is the biggest in the Indian-American community.

A number of prominent Indians from various fields including cultural, business, spiritual, political, medical, and engineering and others would participate in the conference. Every time more than 10,000 Telugu Indian-Americans would participate in the conference. They said that they were privileged to invite the Speaker for the conference.