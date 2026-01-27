Speaker stresses democratic duties, proposes reforms

Vijayawada: Stating that the legislature is the very heart of democracy, Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Monday called upon elected representatives to function responsibly in line with the aspirations of the people, who are the true foundation of a republic.

Addressing the gathering at the Andhra Pradesh Assembly during the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the Speaker said meaningful debates and consultations in legislatures pave the way for strong and people-centric laws.

He paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and unfurled the national tricolour on the occasion.

Ayyanna Patrudu said that legislators have a duty to uphold public trust, enhance the dignity of legislatures and work collectively for the state’s development. He urged officials and public representatives to strive for inclusive growth, social harmony and unity to build a strong, self-reliant and prosperous Andhra Pradesh. Government employees, he said, must work in accordance with constitutional values and ensure that welfare and development schemes reach people effectively. Referring to his participation in the 86th All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Lucknow, the Speaker said he proposed three key reforms — legislatures functioning for at least 60 days annually, implementation of a ‘no work, no pay’ principle for legislators, and granting citizens the ‘Right to Recall’ non-performing representatives.

He also highlighted the success of the first National Women’s Empowerment Conference held in Tirupati last year and his address at the 88th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference in Barbados on strengthening democratic institutions.

He noted that large-scale teacher recruitment through DSC had strengthened the education system and said mock Assembly sessions showcased the talent of government school students. Students from colleges and universities will be allowed to observe Assembly proceedings in future, he added. He also said Amaravati’s construction was progressing rapidly and the Polavaram project would be completed soon. Meanwhile, Legislative Council chairman Koyye Moshen Raju described the Indian Constitution as the greatest text ever written, as it guarantees citizens the right to live with freedom, dignity and peace. Paying rich tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, he said following constitutional values is the true homage to its architect. Addressing the Republic Day celebrations, Moshen Raju said the Constitution stands apart from religious texts as it guides citizens on humane conduct in everyday life and belongs equally to people of all faiths.

He urged citizens to understand their constitutional rights and use them responsibly to strengthen democracy. Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju, Assembly secretary general S Prasanna Kumar and other officials attended the programme.