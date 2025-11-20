Special Abhishekam held for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy

Tirumala: Special Abhishekam was performed on Wednesday in Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple located along the Alipiri footpath on the first ghat road (down ghat) in Tirumala.

As part of the traditional practice, a special Abhishekam was conducted every year in this temple in the advent of the auspicious Swati star - the birth star of the deity during the sacred Karthika month.

On the occasion, the presiding deity of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy was ceremoniously offered Abhishekam with milk, curd, honey, sandal paste and turmeric.

TTD Additional EO .Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, Potu Peishkar Muniratnam, other

TTD officials and temple priests took part in the programme.