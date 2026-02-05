Esports athletes show strong career confidence, survey reveals

India’s esports ecosystem is entering a decisive phase, with athletes displaying growing confidence, ambition, and belief in esports as a long-term career, according to a first-of-its-kind JetSynthesys x YouGov Indian Esports Report. The survey places Hyderabad at the forefront of this shift, revealing high levels of career intent and optimism among esports players in the city.

The findings show that 84 per cent of daily esports players in Hyderabad consider esports a financially viable career option, with nearly half (47 per cent) describing it as “very viable”. This confidence is translating into action, as 79 per cent of respondents said they have seriously considered pursuing esports professionally. The data reflects a significant change in how young athletes view esports—from a recreational pursuit to a potential livelihood.

Career ambitions expanding beyond gameplay

While competitive gaming remains a central aspiration, the survey reveals that players are increasingly aware of the wider career opportunities within the esports ecosystem. About 58 per cent of respondents aim to become professional esports competitors. At the same time, 48 per cent expressed interest in streaming and content creation, while 42 per cent see career possibilities in team management or event organisation. Coaching attracted 30 per cent of respondents, and 32 per cent showed interest in roles such as esports journalism or commentary, indicating recognition of esports as a multi-dimensional industry.

Strong demand for structure and institutional backing

Despite high ambition levels, players highlighted clear gaps in ecosystem readiness. Government recognition and regulation emerged as a major priority, cited by 88 per cent of respondents. An equal proportion stressed the need for physical infrastructure, including gaming cafés and dedicated esports arenas. Structured guidance also remains critical, with 89 per cent emphasising the importance of career counselling and mentorship pathways.

Social challenges persist as well. About 83 per cent of players pointed to family support, social stigma, and broader societal acceptance as key concerns. Institutional support could help address these barriers, with 89 per cent believing that inclusion of esports in college and university-level sports events would significantly strengthen the ecosystem. Expectations from the private sector are also high, with respondents calling for brand sponsorships (90 per cent), scholarships (91 per cent), and formal coaching programmes and training academies.

Esports increasingly recognised as a sport

Perceptions around esports are evolving rapidly. Sixty per cent of daily players in Hyderabad now view esports on par with physical sports and mental disciplines such as chess, acknowledging the discipline and preparation involved. This shift is reflected in self-identity as well, with 70 per cent comfortable referring to professional esports players as “athletes”, and 52 per cent already identifying themselves as athletes.

Skills and competitive mindset

The survey also highlights the skill-building aspect of esports.

As many as 89 per cent associate professional esports with strategic thinking, adaptability, reflexes, hand–eye coordination, and quick decision-making under pressure. Beyond gameplay, 73 per cent pointed to discipline, focus, and rigorous practice, while 57 per cent highlighted problem-solving abilities and mental resilience.

Commenting on the findings, JetSynthesys Founder and CEO Rajan Navani said the study reflects a pivotal moment for Indian esports. He noted that players are increasingly thinking about sustainability and longevity, underscoring the need for credible institutions and structured career pathways.