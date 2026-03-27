Special Assembly session tomorrow

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said special Assembly session is being convened solely to provide full legal status to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh/

Announcing the decision on Thursday in a statement, the Speaker said that a special session will be held on Saturday at 11 am. He explained that there has been a lack of legal clarity so far regarding the recognition of Amaravati as the state capital, and the proposed session aims to address this gap.

Ayyanna Patrudu said that the Assembly will pass a unanimous resolution declaring the Vijayawada–Amaravati region as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and forward it to the Central government immediately.

He noted that while the Centre has already expressed its approval for Amaravati as the capital, a formal bill still needs to be passed in Parliament to complete the legal process.

He further stated that since Parliament sessions are scheduled until April 4, the State government plans to ensure that the Assembly’s resolution is promptly introduced in Parliament and enacted into law.

Once this process is completed, he said, it will put a permanent end to ongoing criticisms and controversies surrounding the capital issue.

The Speaker added that the sixth session of the Assembly will be held at the Assembly Hall in Velagapudi as per orders issued by Governor S Abdul Nazeer.