Apple Retires Mac Pro, Shifts Pro Desktop Focus to Mac Studio

Apple has quietly brought an end to its Mac Pro lineup, marking the conclusion of one of its most iconic professional desktop series. The company has removed the Mac Pro from its official website, and its product page now redirects users to the broader Mac lineup. In a confirmation to 9To5Mac, Apple stated that it has officially discontinued the Mac Pro and does not intend to introduce any successor hardware.

This move signals a notable shift in Apple’s desktop strategy. The Mac Pro, last refreshed in June 2023 with the M2 Ultra chip, had not seen any updates since, despite the rollout of newer Apple silicon across other Mac devices. With no further upgrades planned, Apple has effectively closed the chapter on a product once synonymous with high-end professional computing.

According to reports, Apple is now positioning the Mac Studio as its primary desktop solution for professional users. The Mac Studio has steadily evolved into a powerful and compact alternative, capable of handling demanding workflows that were traditionally associated with the Mac Pro.

The current Mac Studio lineup is powered by M3 Ultra and M4 Max chips, and further upgrades may be on the horizon. Industry reports suggest Apple could introduce M5-series variants of the Mac Studio in the first half of the year. These future models are expected to feature M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, potentially reintroducing the ‘Ultra’ variant that was missing from the M4 generation.

Apple’s latest Mac Studio models, launched in March 2025, offer significant performance improvements. The M4 Max configuration supports up to a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine. Meanwhile, the M3 Ultra chip—considered Apple’s most powerful silicon to date—features a 32-core CPU, 80-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine designed for intensive AI and machine learning workloads.

The system also supports up to 512GB of unified memory, enabling it to handle large language models directly in memory. Apple has emphasized its enhanced graphics performance and high memory bandwidth, making it suitable for advanced computational tasks. Additionally, the Mac Studio includes Thunderbolt 5 ports, 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI, and an SDXC card slot. The M3 Ultra variant can drive up to eight 6K Pro Display XDR monitors, further underlining its professional capabilities.

Performance gains are also notable. Apple claims the M4 Max delivers up to 2.1 times faster Xcode compile times compared to the M1 Max, while the M3 Ultra achieves up to 16.9 times faster large language model token generation than the M1 Ultra.

With the discontinuation of the Mac Pro, Apple’s desktop portfolio now consists of the iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio. On the laptop front, the company continues to offer the MacBook Neo, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, ensuring a broad range of options across both consumer and professional segments.