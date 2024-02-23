Special de-addiction centre opened at Asram Hospital

Eluru: The Alluri Sitarama Raju Academy of Medical Sciences (Asram) Hospital here on Thursday inaugurated a special de-addiction centre to create a drug-free society by curbing drug use. Special Enforcement Bureau Joint Director and Additional SP Nakka Suryachandra Rao inaugurated the centre.

The hospital has taken an important step to tackle drug abuse by providing treatment to patients affected by various drugs. This facility provides treatment with the necessary resources and medications to combat all forms of drug use and addiction.

Medical services are provided for addiction of alcohol, nicotine (tobacco), marijuana, other intoxicants, narcotics, other addictions (cell phone, gambling) in this special de-addiction centre to bring the victims out of their addictions.

Services include drug profile, 24 hours doctor and nursing facilities, blood tests, nutrition, counselling, group therapy and various activities at very reasonable cost. Hospital sources informed that the centre was established with the ultimate aim of making our society drug-free.

Asram Hospital Director Gokaraju Rathi Devi, Psychiatry Department doctors and dignitaries were present.