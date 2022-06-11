Special efforts to improve results in SC hostels

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Minister for social welfare Merugu Nagarjuna instructed the officials to teach the Class IX students the lessons of the Class X well before two months they join the next class. Addressing the officials of the social welfare department at the Secretariat here on Friday, the minister directed officials to take stern action against the principals and teaching staff for the poor results in SSC exams.

It may be recalled that only 49 per cent of the students in the Scheduled Castes hostels passed in the SSC exams this session. Expressing dissatisfaction over the poor results, the minister said that in some hostels the results percentage was very low. He sought actions against the principals where the pass percentage was very low. He said the failed students should be asked to return to the hostels and directed officials to arrange special tuitions for them so that they may re- appear for the supplementary examinations.

Likewise, the class IX students should be given an advance orientation of the class X syllabus. He vowed for the better performance in the next academic year. He warned officials of serious consequences if the results were not improved.

Referring to the importance of introducing the employment-oriented courses to the Scheduled Castes students across the state, the minister suggested the officials to take the help of the state skill development corporation in this regard. "Courses like nursing, medical lab technician, heavy vehicle driver and some other new courses could be introduced," he said.

Expressing his anger against the Venakteswara Traders, dealer of Kinetic Green Power Company at Tadepalli for not supplying the e-auto rickshaws on time, the minister demanded legal action. He said that the dealer must be told to refund the money.

It may be recalled that the government paid Rs 33.11 crore for 7,500 e-autos. However, the dealer supplied only 2,550 vehicles worth Rs 13 crore so far. The minister instructed the officials to get back the remaining Rs 21 crore from the dealer.

Social welfare secretary MM Nayak, director K Harshavardhan, hostel deputy director Lakshmi Sudha, SC Corporation general manager Karuna Kumari and others were present.