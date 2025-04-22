Special focus on grievance redressal, Collector tells officials

Puttaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan has instructed officials to prioritise and address petitions received through Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) with utmost responsibility. He stressed that all grievances must be resolved legally and promptly. The Collector participated in PGRS program held on Monday at the Collectorate, where a total of 304 public petitions were received.

Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, DRO Vijayasarathi, Special Deputy Collector Surya Narayana Reddy, Puttaparthi RDO Suvarna, DRDA PD Narasayya, and various other department officials were present.

the Collector stated that every petition submitted via the platform deserves a meaningful and timely resolution and urged officials to take immediate action on grievances raised during revenue meetings. He noted that all district departments have already formulated monthly action plans aligned with established targets. Any challenges encountered in achieving these targets should be brought to the attention of higher officials in Vijayawada for necessary intervention.

Furthermore, the Collector instructed mandal special officers within the education department to conduct school enrollment drives by April 23, focusing on enrolling children above 5 years of age. He urged officers to actively participate in this drive to improve enrollment figures.