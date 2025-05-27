Special focus on public grievances

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police, V Ratna conducted a Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) programme at the district police office’s conference hall, where 70 complaints were received from citizens across various regions of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Ratna emphasized that the police department is giving special attention to public grievances and assured that each complaint would be promptly investigated and addressed in accordance with the law to ensure justice to the victims. During the programme, the SP personally interacted with complainants, listened to their concerns, and instructed the respective police officers to take immediate and appropriate action.

The complaints ranged from family disputes, land issues, harassment by in-laws, to online fraud. SP Ratna reaffirmed the department’s commitment to quick and lawful resolution of all complaints and ensured that justice will be delivered without delay. The program saw the participation of Puttaparthi DSP Vijay Kumar, Legal Advisor Sainath Reddy, SB CI Balasubrahmanyam Reddy, and other police personnel.