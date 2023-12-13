Special NCC Yachting training camp concludes

Visakhapatnam: The second edition of ‘Special NCC Yachting Training Camp-2023’ was featured by the NCC Group headquarters, Visakhapatnam.

Organised under the aegis of AP and Telangana Dte in association with the Indian Naval Sailing Association and Eastern Naval Command, the week-long camp was coordinated by 4(A) Naval Medical Unit NCC.

The camp witnessed participation of 28 Naval Wing NCC cadets, including 10 girl cadets from various NCC directorates spread across states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, West Bengal, Sikkim, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from aiming to groom young cadets to participate in national and international level yachting competitions, the camp also aided in imparting training in sailing enterprise class dinghy, rope work and boat rigging. In addition, the cadets were exposed to canoe, rowing boats, and windsurfer, laser standard dinghies.

Commanding Officer, INS Circars Commodore AS Dadwal graced the closing ceremony of the camp as chief guest and presented merit cards and proficiency certificates to the participants.