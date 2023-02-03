Special OP for govt staff at GGH-Vijayawada inaugurated

Vijayawada (NTR District): A special out-patient (OP) wing has been arranged at Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada under the Employees' Health Scheme (EHS) to provide better health services, NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao informed government employees and pensioners.

He inaugurated the special out-patient wing at the super speciality block on the premises GGH on Thursday along with APNGOs Association members.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector stated that the government provided health services to 1.40 lakh employees, pensioners and their family members including 25,000 government employees and 23,000 RTC employees under the EHS Scheme. 'For the first of its kind, the government started a special OP service at Vijayawada Hospital by arranging one specialist doctor and two assistant doctors and four nursing staff. All of them will be available to provide necessary medical treatment to the employees' and pensioners.

He informed the staff that the OP services will be available from 10 am to 1 pm. 'Gastroenterology service will be available on every Monday, general medicine services on Tuesday, heart and kidney related OP on Wednesday, neurology and bones OP on Thursday, skin diseases OP on Friday and lungs and general medicine will be available on Saturdays.'

APNGO Association NTR district president A Vidya Sagar informed that based on the employees' pay scale, the employees' paid contribution amounts range from Rs 225 to Rs 300 to the government.

Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust district coordinator Dr J Suman, hospital superintendent Dr Sowbhagya Lakshmi, RMOs Manga Devi, Shobha Rani, Siddhartha Medical College Principal Dr Vithal Rao and others attended the programme.