  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Special puja performed at Madhava Swamy temple

Devotees at Madhava Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam on Monday
x

Devotees at Madhava Swamy temple in Visakhapatnam on Monday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Marking Kanuma festival, devotees thronged the Madhava Swamy temple located at Old Gangavaram of Gajuwaka here on Monday.Special puja...

Visakhapatnam: Marking Kanuma festival, devotees thronged the Madhava Swamy temple located at Old Gangavaram of Gajuwaka here on Monday.

Special puja is performed at the 500-year old temple during the Kanuma festival every year. Devotees believe that if they offer prayers on the occasion at the shrine, their wishes will be fulfilled.

Devotees from Gangavaram, Dibbapalem and Pedagantyada villages came with their families and visited Madhava Swamy, Maha Lakshmi Devi and Satyabhama temples.

As a part of the celebrations, 'annadanam' programme was organised at the temple premises.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X