Special puja performed at Madhava Swamy temple

Visakhapatnam: Marking Kanuma festival, devotees thronged the Madhava Swamy temple located at Old Gangavaram of Gajuwaka here on Monday.

Special puja is performed at the 500-year old temple during the Kanuma festival every year. Devotees believe that if they offer prayers on the occasion at the shrine, their wishes will be fulfilled.

Devotees from Gangavaram, Dibbapalem and Pedagantyada villages came with their families and visited Madhava Swamy, Maha Lakshmi Devi and Satyabhama temples.

As a part of the celebrations, 'annadanam' programme was organised at the temple premises.