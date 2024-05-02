YSRCP activists threatening Independent goes viral on social media

Kurnool : The YSR Congress party leaders threatening an Independent candidate with dire consequences has gone viral on the social media on Wednesday.

According to sources, one S Imtiyaz Basha, a resident of Gareeb Nagar in Kurnool town, has filed nomination as an Independent candidate.

Some activists of YSR Congress Party went to the house of the Independent candidate and ordered him to withdraw his nomination. They also threatened him with dire consequences if he does not obey their orders.

The Independent candidate was also told to leave Kurnool with his family members and go elsewhere.

Following the threat from the YSRCP activists, Imtiyaz Basha lodged a complaint with one town police station seeking protection. It is learnt that the police have registered a case and began investigation.

As the news has gone viral, the residents of Kurnool town expressed their ire over the YSRCP workers. A resident condemned the high-handed behaviour of the ruling party activists. If the situation is so worse now, what would be the state of affairs if the party is voted to power again, he wondered.



He asked if an individual does not possess the right to contest as an Independent in polls in a democratic country.

“Every citizen has the right to contest the election. If the YSR Congress Party doesn't have confidence on their contesting candidate then let them change the party candidate,” he said.

“It's not that they threatened an Independent candidate. What would be the fate of common people if such leaders are voted to power,” he asked.

Threatening candidates is not a healthy practice. The people will teach a befitting lesson to the ruling party in the ensuing election, he said.

