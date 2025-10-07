Special spiritual tours in November

Vijayawada: Two special pilgrimage tours to renowned spiritual destinations across South India and western India will be launched this November by Bharat Gaurav South Star Rail, announced its Director, Vignesh, at a media conference held here on Monday.

The special tourist train will take devotees to prominent temples in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, as well as on a spiritual journey covering Panch Dwarka, Mahadev, and Jyotirlinga shrines. The first tour will commence on November 16, and the second on November 26, he said.

Organised by Tour Times, in collaboration with Indian Railways and Bharat Gaurav South Star Rail, this special tourist train is not listed on the IRCTC website. Interested passengers can book directly by contacting 93550 21516 or through the website www.tourtimes.in

The 11-day tour will cover Thirukadaiyur, Chidambaram, Arunachalam, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Chottanikkara, and Guruvayur.

The 10-day spiritual journey will cover Dwarka, Dakor Dwarka, Nath Dwarka, Kankroli Dwarka, Bet Dwarka, Somnath, Nageshwar, Nishkalank Mahadev, Yadadri, and also visits to Statue of Unity and Statue of Equality. The fare for this tour is Rs 41,150 (Third AC), Rs 53,250 (Second AC), and Rs 63,000 (First AC). Passengers can board the train from Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada, Khammam, and Warangal stations. The package includes accommodation, local sightseeing, bus travel, insurance, and three meals per day. LTC and LFC benefits can also be availed.