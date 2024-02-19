Special task force to check illegal fish ponds

Eluru: A special task force team has been formed to prevent digging of illegal fish ponds in Kolleru Sanctuary fifth contour area, according to the Divisional Forest Officer of the Wildlife Division Hima Sailaja.

She said that the team so far visited villages of Paidichinthapadu, Mallavaram and Bobbililanka. District collector V Prasanna Venkatesh has already given clear instructions to the forest department officials to take strict measures to prevent any illegal fish pond digging in Kolleru 5th contour area.

A special task force has been appointed under the chairmanship of Divisional Forest Officer, Wildlife Department as per the orders of Rajahmundry Chief Forest Conservation Officer for the protection of Kolleru sanctuary in the wake of complaints that illegal fish pond digging is going on in Kolleru sanctuary. In this regard, a meeting of the officers and staff of the forest department under the Rajahmundry circle was convened at the Eluru wildlife department office and given appropriate instructions on the conservation of the sanctuary.

As many as 50 officials and staff of the forest department have checked digging of ponds in government lands in Kolleru sanctuary, and as part of that, monitoring has been done in the three villages. She warned that no illegal fish ponds should be excavated within Kolleru 5 contour area and action will be taken against those found guilty under the Wildlife Act, 1972. She made it clear that the special task force team is constantly patrolling the Kolleru forest area and ensuring that there is no scope for digging of illegal fish ponds.