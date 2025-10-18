Special tour package for Karthika Masam announced

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has announced a special ‘Pancharama’ tour package to mark the auspicious Karthika Masam, said APTDC divisional manager Krishna Chaitanya in a press release.

Highlighting the spiritual and devotional significance of the season, he said that the Pancharama temples — five ancient Shiva shrines — represent the State’s rich religious and cultural heritage, and devotees believe visiting these temples during Karthika Masam brings immense divine blessings.

The special tour package includes visits to Sri Amaralingeswara Swamy temple, Amaravati, Someswara Swamy temple, Bhimavaram, Ksheerarama Lingeswara Swamy temple, Palakollu, Bheemeswara Swamy temple, Draksharamam and Kumararama Swamy temple, Samarlakota. APTDC will operate buses every Monday from Vijayawada Tourism Central Reservation Office (opposite District Collector’s Office) on October 27, November 3, 10, and 17. The package is priced at Rs 2,130 for adults and Rs 1,760 for children. In addition, a Saturday special package tour from Vijayawada to Vadapalli is also being operated by APTDC.For bookings and details, visit www.tourism.ap.gov.in