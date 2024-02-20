  • Menu
Special train to Ayodhya departs from Kurnool

VHP leader Nandi Reddy Sai Prasad flagging off the special train heading to Ayodhya in Kurnool on Monday
VHP leader Nandi Reddy Sai Prasad flagging off the special train heading to Ayodhya in Kurnool on Monday

The special train to Ayodhya has reached Kurnool city on Monday morning. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) South Andhra Pradesh State president Nandi Reddy Sai Prasad performed special prayers and flagged off the train.

Kurnool: The special train to Ayodhya has reached Kurnool city on Monday morning. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) South Andhra Pradesh State president Nandi Reddy Sai Prasad performed special prayers and flagged off the train.

Later speaking to reporters, Sai Prasad said the Union government is operating a special train to Ayodhya only for VHP activists. He said around 1,300 VHP activists have boarded the train and headed to Ayodhya.

VHP leader Somishetty Venkatramaiah, Bajrang Dal State secretary Pratap Reddy, Harish Babu and others were present.

