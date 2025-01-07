Special trains announced for Sankranti Rush Between AP and Telangana

Special trains announced for Sankranti Rush Between AP and TelanganaIn response to the anticipated travel surge during the Sankranti festival, the Railways has announced the operation of several special trains between the Telugu states. The South Central Railway further confirmed on Monday that additional special trains will be introduced to accommodate passengers.

A special train service will run from Kacheguda to Srikakulam Road on January 11 and 15, while return services from Srikakulam Road to Kacheguda are scheduled for January 12 and 16. Furthermore, a special train will operate from Cherlapalli to Srikakulam Road on January 8, with a return service scheduled for January 9. Reservations for these six special trains have already commenced.

The special services running between Kacheguda and Srikakulam Road will make stops at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Cheepurapalli, and Padur stations. Each of these services will feature three AC coaches.

Similarly, the Cherlapalli-Srikakulam Road special trains will include stops at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Cheepurapalli, and Padur stations. According to railway officials, these trains will comprise one AC coach, two AC coaches, three AC coaches, sleeper class, and general second class coaches.

Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets soon to secure their travel plans during this busy period.