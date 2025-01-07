Live
- Empowered 2.4 million Indians with AI skills: Microsoft
- Pak pilgrims visit Ajmer to present 'chadar' on behalf of their govt
- AAP launches campaign song 'Phir Layenge Kejriwal' for Delhi Assembly elections
- Ram Charan’s Game Changer Movie: Pre-Release Business and Box Office Expectations
- State level Science Exhibition inaugurated by Health Minister Raja Narasimha
- Rohit's hunger to play Test cricket must reflect in his actions: Bangar
- Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh
- Nepal-Tibet earthquake claims 95 lives, 130 injured
- First Made-in-India Train Set Launched for Namma Metro's Yellow Line
- Tragic Suicide of Couple Due to Blackmail: A Wake-Up Call for the Community
Just In
Special trains announced for Sankranti Rush Between AP and Telangana
In response to the anticipated travel surge during the Sankranti festival, the Railways has announced the operation of several special trains between the Telugu states.
Special trains announced for Sankranti Rush Between AP and TelanganaIn response to the anticipated travel surge during the Sankranti festival, the Railways has announced the operation of several special trains between the Telugu states. The South Central Railway further confirmed on Monday that additional special trains will be introduced to accommodate passengers.
A special train service will run from Kacheguda to Srikakulam Road on January 11 and 15, while return services from Srikakulam Road to Kacheguda are scheduled for January 12 and 16. Furthermore, a special train will operate from Cherlapalli to Srikakulam Road on January 8, with a return service scheduled for January 9. Reservations for these six special trains have already commenced.
The special services running between Kacheguda and Srikakulam Road will make stops at Malkajgiri, Cherlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Cheepurapalli, and Padur stations. Each of these services will feature three AC coaches.
Similarly, the Cherlapalli-Srikakulam Road special trains will include stops at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Pendurthi, Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram, Cheepurapalli, and Padur stations. According to railway officials, these trains will comprise one AC coach, two AC coaches, three AC coaches, sleeper class, and general second class coaches.
Passengers are encouraged to book their tickets soon to secure their travel plans during this busy period.