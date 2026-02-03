Tattoo artist tied up, assaulted and shot with air gun

Udupi: A 30-year-old tattoo artist was allegedly assaulted, restrained and shot with an air gun following a dispute over a tattoo at a rented house in Senapura village of Karnataka’s Udupi district, police said.

According to police, the victim, identified as Vivek U., a resident of Dasharath Nagar in Manipal, works as a tattoo artist. On January 29, he had partially completed a tattoo for an acquaintance, Sagar, at his residence. He was later taken to Sagar’s rented accommodation in Kundapura taluk on January 30 to complete the work.

Police said that in the early hours of January 31, while the complainant was sleeping at the house, Sagar allegedly woke him by splashing water on his face and began arguing, claiming the tattoo was not done properly. The accused allegedly abused the victim verbally during the altercation.

Investigators said Sagar’s associates, identified as Sumanth and Aditya, allegedly joined him in the assault. The trio reportedly tied the victim with a rope and assaulted him with hands and legs, subjecting him to prolonged harassment.

When the victim cried out in pain around 3.15 p.m., Sagar allegedly threatened him with death and fired an air gun at his chest, causing injuries, police said. The injured man was admitted to Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Hospital in Manipal, where he is undergoing treatment.

Gangolli police have registered a case under Sections 352, 127(2), 115(2) and 109 read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act. Police said further investigation is in progress and action will be taken based on the findings