Special trains between Guntur, Rayagada

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the rush, Railways decided to run special express trains daily between Guntur-Rayagada for the passengers.

Guntur-Rayagada (train No: 07243) special express train will leave Guntur daily at 11:20 pm with effect from January 27. It will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 8:45 am and depart at 9.05 am. The train will reach Rayagada at 1:40 pm.

In return direction, Rayagada-Guntur (train No: 07244) express will leave Rayagada daily at 2:50 pm with effect from January 28. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 7:15 pm and depart at 7:35 pm. The train will arrive in Guntur the next day at 4:15 am. Passengers are requested to share their mobile number while purchasing the railway ticket so as to receive SMS alerts about schedule updates.