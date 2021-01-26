X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Special trains between Guntur, Rayagada

Special trains between Guntur, Rayagada
x

Special trains between Guntur, Rayagada

Highlights

In order to clear the rush, Railways decided to run special express trains daily between Guntur-Rayagada for the passengers

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the rush, Railways decided to run special express trains daily between Guntur-Rayagada for the passengers.

Guntur-Rayagada (train No: 07243) special express train will leave Guntur daily at 11:20 pm with effect from January 27. It will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 8:45 am and depart at 9.05 am. The train will reach Rayagada at 1:40 pm.

In return direction, Rayagada-Guntur (train No: 07244) express will leave Rayagada daily at 2:50 pm with effect from January 28. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 7:15 pm and depart at 7:35 pm. The train will arrive in Guntur the next day at 4:15 am. Passengers are requested to share their mobile number while purchasing the railway ticket so as to receive SMS alerts about schedule updates.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X