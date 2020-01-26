Top
Special trains from Secunderabad to Kakinada, Tirupati

Vijayawada: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway will run four special trains between Secunderabad-Kakinada Town & Secunderabad- Tirupati as detailed below. Train No 07053 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town special train will depart Secunderabad at 6.05 pm on January 30 and will arrive at Kakinada Town at 05.10 am the next day.

In the return direction, train No.07054 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad special train will depart Kakinada Town at 7 pm on February 2 and will arrive at Secunderabad at 08.25 am the next day. Enroute, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions.

These special trains will have AC II tier, AC III tier, AC chair car and sleeper class coaches.

Secunderabad-Tirupati–Secunderabad special trains: Train No. 07429 Secunderabad–Tirupati special train will depart Secunderabad at 7.25 pm on January 30 and will arrive at Tirupati at 08.45 am the next day.

In the return direction, train No. 07430 Tirupati-Secunderabad special train will depart Tirupati at 7.30 pm on February 2 and will arrive at Secunderabad at 08.50 am the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

