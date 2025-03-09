Special trains to clear festival rush

Visakhapatnam : Keeping the rush in view, the railways decided to run Holi special trains.

In line with it, Visakhapatnam – SMV Bengaluru Holi special express train (08549) will leave Visakhapatnam at 3.30 pm on March 9, 16, and 23. It will reach SMV Bengaluru the next day at 12.45 noon. In return, SMV Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam Holi special express train (08550) will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on March 10, 17 and 24. It will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 12.30 noon.

The special train will halt at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Kuppam, Bangarpet, Krishnarajapuram between Visakhapatnam – SMV Bengaluru- Visakhapatnam. Similarly, Bhubaneswar – Cherlapalli Holi special express train (08479) will leave Bhubaneswar at 12.10 noon on March 10, 17 and 24 (Mondays). It reaches Vizianagaram at 5.10 am and departs at 5.20 pm at Duvvada at 6.30 pm. After departing at 6.32 pm, it reaches Cherlapalli on Tuesday at 7.50 am.

In return, Cherlapalli – Bhubaneswar Holi special express train (08480) will leave Cherlapally at 9.50 am on March 11, 18 and 25 (Tuesday). It reaches Duvvada at 9.30 pm and departs at 9.32 pm and arrives at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday at 6.10 am passing via Vizianagaram. The train halts at Khurda Road, Balugaon, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Nadikudi jn, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda between Bhubaneswar – Cherlapalli – Bhubaneswar.

One-way special trains

In a step to clear extra rush to travelling passengers, the railways decided to operate one-way special trains. As part of it, Banaras –Visakhapatnam one-way special express train (05042) will leave Banaras at 10.50 pm on March 8 (Saturday) and reaches Visakhapatnam on March 10 at 12.15 noon.

The train halts at Varanasi Jn, Chunar, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Cheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur Jn, Pendra Road, Bilaspur Jn, Champa Jn, Raigarh, Jharsuguda Road, Sambalpur city, Rairakhol, Boinda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Naraj Marthapur, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Chatrapur, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa between Banaras - Visakhapatnam. One-way special trains from Azamgarh-Visakhapatnam Azamgarh – Visakhapatnam (05040) one-way special express train will leave Azamgarh at 11.55 on Saturday. It reaches Visakhapatnam on March 10 at 4.15 pm. The train stops at Shahganj junction, Jaunpur junction, Varanasi junction, Chunar, Mirzapur, Prayagraj Cheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Umaria, Shahdol, Anuppur jn, Pendra Road, Bilaspur jn, Champa jn, Raigarh, Jharsuguda Road, Sambalpur city, Rairakhol, Boinda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Naraj Marthapur, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Balugaon, Chatrapur, Berhampur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram jn, Kottavalasa between Banaras – Visakhapatnam. People are requested to make use of these special train services.