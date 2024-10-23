Spectacular Drone Light Show thrills viewers

Vijayawada: Drone Light Show organised by Drone Corporation of Andhra Pradesh at the Punnami ghat mesmerised the thousands of viewers on Tuesday night as 5,500 tiny machines made miracles in the sky.

The prestigious drone show here created five Guinness records as the representatives of the Guinness Book World Records presented the certificates to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and the union civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu.

In all, 5,500 drones were used to create wonders in the sky as the viewers watched with astonishment the images of the commencement of civil aviation in the country in 1911, Tricolour, International Civil Aviation logo, the image of Lord Gowthamma Buddha located in capital Amaravati and UAVs spraying fertilisers in farms.

As part of the two-day mega Amaravati Drone Summit in the capital, a mega drone light show was conducted at Punnami ghat on Tuesday night.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had taken a special initiative for hosting the gigantic Drone Light show which glittered the sky on the banks of Krishna river. Thousands of viewers, including the VIP guests were spell bound to watch the thousands of drones gradually elevated into the sky by expert operator and controlled by the remote device. The show was conducted by Delhi-based BotLab Dynamics.

Citizens of Vijayawada in the radius of seven kilometre watched the sparkling sky filled with tiny drones that resembled stars with awe. The small 10x10 drones shone in the sky in different colours like small sparkles. The initial image of a plane coming out of clouds made the audience spell bound. The image of the flight was so vivid that the audience felt a real flight was in the sky on their heads. The background music added to the attraction of the Drone Light Show.

The viewers were thrilled to watch the National Flag lighting up the sky in three colours and it is the biggest flag every made in the drone show in India. The laser show and cultural programmes performed by children and youth enthralled the audience, who came in a large numbers. Elaborate arrangements were made for the mega event and seating was arranged for over 5,000 audience, who enjoyed the dazzling drone show for the first time.

Representatives of Guinness Book of World Records presented the certificates for five records to CM and civil aviation minister. The five records were for the formation of the largest planet earth formation. The other records are for formation of landmark Amaravati, largest national flag the Indian tricolour, the largest aerial logo of International Civil Aviation Organisation and the biggest aeroplane formation over the sky.